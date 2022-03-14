Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

Park Aerospace has decreased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years.

Shares of PKE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.60. 812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,648. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.23 million, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.75. Park Aerospace has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after buying an additional 75,587 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

