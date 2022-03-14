Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Lifted to Buy at BNP Paribas

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.
NSRGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Nestlé in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.
NSRGF stock traded down $5.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.40. 23,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,429. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $143.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.39.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
