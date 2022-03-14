Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Lifted to Buy at BNP Paribas

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

NSRGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Nestlé in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NSRGF stock traded down $5.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.40. 23,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,429. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $143.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth approximately $696,000.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

