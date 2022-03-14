Summit X LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 59.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,531,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.79.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,689,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,769 shares of company stock valued at $10,484,551.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

