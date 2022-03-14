Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ COCP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.46.
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.
