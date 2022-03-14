Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ COCP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 14.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

