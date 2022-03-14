Summit X LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDHY. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 548,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.20. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,467. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a one year low of $50.44 and a one year high of $56.68.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.