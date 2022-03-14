Summit X LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDHY. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 548,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.20. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,467. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a one year low of $50.44 and a one year high of $56.68.

