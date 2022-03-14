Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.37. 696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60.

CUYTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €42.50 ($46.20) to €39.00 ($42.39) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

