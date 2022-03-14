DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Update

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the February 13th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 356.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DKSH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS:DKSHF remained flat at $$86.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. DKSH has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.14.

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

