Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the February 13th total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EADSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Airbus from €150.00 ($163.04) to €165.00 ($179.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Airbus from €120.00 ($130.43) to €135.00 ($146.74) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Airbus from €138.00 ($150.00) to €150.00 ($163.04) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.86.

EADSY traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.82. 537,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,019. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

