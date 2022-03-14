Peercoin (PPC) Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a total market cap of $14.31 million and approximately $14,363.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,435,465 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

