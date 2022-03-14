Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.0% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of PFE traded up $2.50 on Monday, reaching $52.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,256,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

