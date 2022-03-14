Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 217 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $91,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $531.40. 21,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $322.38 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

