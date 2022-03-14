Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys 29,618 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 206.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,618 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in YETI were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 13.8% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in YETI by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YETI traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,158. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.00.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

