Brokerages Anticipate Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.93 Million

Analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) will post $42.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.60 million and the highest is $43.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $42.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $178.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.80 million to $183.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $195.87 million, with estimates ranging from $190.31 million to $204.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $380,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,256. The firm has a market cap of $597.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.20. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $78.39 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

