LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.68

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.68 and last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 17 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 2,008.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 357,330 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

