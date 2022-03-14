Schwab Charitable Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Schwab Charitable Fund decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.0% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

VB opened at $201.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.38 and a 200 day moving average of $220.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.57 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

