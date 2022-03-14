Summit X LLC Buys 846 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 36.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 3.4% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded up $4.70 on Monday, reaching $590.55. 43,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $241.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $760.64. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $528.60 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

