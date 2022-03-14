Goldcoin (GLC) Trading Down 18.3% This Week

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Goldcoin has a market cap of $5.36 million and $5,595.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.66 or 0.00268618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014996 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001296 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,912,131 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

