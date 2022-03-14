SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.27

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,795,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SomaLogic by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth $819,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in SomaLogic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 381,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

