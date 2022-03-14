SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.27

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.10.
SomaLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGC)
SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SomaLogic (SLGC)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.