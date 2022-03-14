Waves Enterprise Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $586,227.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00044988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.40 or 0.06607172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,998.48 or 1.00089126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00040860 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

