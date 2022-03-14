Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Grows By 39.0%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:NMCO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.65. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.59. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $17.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMCO. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 22.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $302,000.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

