MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Up 39.6% in February

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.15. 8,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,665. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $91.69 and a 52 week high of $132.53.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTUAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($240.22) to €232.00 ($252.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($191.30) to €178.00 ($193.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

