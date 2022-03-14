NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NTT DATA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDTY remained flat at $$18.00 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NTT DATA has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.28.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that NTT DATA will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

