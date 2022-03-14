Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.56. Aegon shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 87,797 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.54) to €5.00 ($5.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,659,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,109 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,900 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

