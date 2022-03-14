Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Up to $100.26

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $100.26, but opened at $104.81. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $104.11, with a volume of 4,249 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAS. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 182.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 35,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $5,780,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $4,819,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,279,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

