Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Shares Gap Up to $60.58

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.58, but opened at $62.91. Lincoln National shares last traded at $62.09, with a volume of 2,824 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $128,625,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.