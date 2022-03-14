-$0.10 EPS Expected for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HYLN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HYLN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 71,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.93. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49.

Hyliion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

