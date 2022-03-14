$11.15 Million in Sales Expected for Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) to post sales of $11.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ads-Tec Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.60 million and the highest is $11.70 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ads-Tec Energy will report full-year sales of $45.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $46.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $83.75 million, with estimates ranging from $82.10 million to $85.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ads-Tec Energy.

Get Ads-Tec Energy alerts:

ADSE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ads-Tec Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ads-Tec Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Ads-Tec Energy stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,967. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51. Ads-Tec Energy has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ads-Tec Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ads-Tec Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ads-Tec Energy during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Ads-Tec Energy during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ads-Tec Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

Ads-Tec Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ads-Tec Energy (ADSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ads-Tec Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ads-Tec Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.