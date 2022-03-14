O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 1.5% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $9.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $684.29. 5,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,513. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.24 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $663.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $645.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.