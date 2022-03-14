Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in NIKE by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 167,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.86. The company had a trading volume of 187,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,523. The company has a market cap of $191.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.48 and its 200 day moving average is $156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.57.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

