Summit X LLC Has $17.74 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Summit X LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 4.1% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 581.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,060 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 938,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,870,000 after buying an additional 36,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.92. The stock had a trading volume of 76,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,633. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.01 and its 200-day moving average is $163.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $146.94 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

