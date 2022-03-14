Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Boosted by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 40.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.07. 6,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.00 and a 200 day moving average of $232.38. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $141.94 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 172.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

