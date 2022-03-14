Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 598,100 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the February 13th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SBEV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.79. 2,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,076,392. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Splash Beverage Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $6.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

