Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,837 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boeing by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after acquiring an additional 102,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.78. The stock had a trading volume of 139,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,592. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.86 and its 200 day moving average is $209.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

