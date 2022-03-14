Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.27). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.79) to ($3.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($4.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tempest Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPST. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,005,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 77,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $683,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

TPST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,781. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

