Brokerages Expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) will announce $4.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $9.33 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.75 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $9.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 166,038 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 362,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 143,293 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,571. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.