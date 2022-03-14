stETH (Lido) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $163.27 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045027 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.70 or 0.06600400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,993.13 or 0.99728687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00040819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00044497 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

