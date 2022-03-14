Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $64.02

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.02 and last traded at $64.03, with a volume of 375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.35.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGIT)
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
