Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.40

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 6651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $469,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $109,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,918 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

