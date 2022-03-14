Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $73.32

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.32 and last traded at $73.84, with a volume of 824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRNT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.20.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.34 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,889,000 after acquiring an additional 686,870 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 754.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,402,000 after buying an additional 625,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 24.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,608,000 after buying an additional 415,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $59,000,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.