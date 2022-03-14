Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the February 13th total of 34,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 50.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 167.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 242,725 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 7.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $21.73. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $510.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $70.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

