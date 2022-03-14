Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 550,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 206,330 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 508,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 91,832 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,801,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,704,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MIT remained flat at $$9.74 during trading on Monday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,822. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73. Mason Industrial Technology has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

