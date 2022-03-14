American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.18

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 19405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

AMWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $30,113.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,103. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

