Wolf Group Capital Advisors Boosts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 197.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 82,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,067,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,173. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.28.

