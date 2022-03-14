Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD):

3/14/2022 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Goosehead Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

2/24/2022 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $140.00.

2/1/2022 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Goosehead Insurance had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/14/2022 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,283. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.80, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30.

Get Goosehead Insurance Inc alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total transaction of $2,563,889.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $847,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock worth $6,350,863. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.