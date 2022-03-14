Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 11,365 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,248 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

V stock opened at $198.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $379.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.