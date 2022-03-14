Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $83.11 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,118 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.4% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $83,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $281.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.77 and a 200 day moving average of $311.10. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.