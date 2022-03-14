Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 939 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $20,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $377.36. 2,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.23. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $328.57 and a 1 year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

