Wolf Group Capital Advisors Grows Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 206.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,523. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.21 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

