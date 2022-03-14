DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,798. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.