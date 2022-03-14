Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 204.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,976 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cerner were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,317 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cerner by 88.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 8.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,986,000 after purchasing an additional 651,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000,000 after buying an additional 623,012 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CERN shares. Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,862. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $93.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average is $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

